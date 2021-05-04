KBC Group NV Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.