KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,874 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

