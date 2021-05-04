Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $296.67 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $59.33 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $296.67 or 0.00528896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.20 or 0.00888196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,825.76 or 0.10386177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00102292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

