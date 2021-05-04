Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Earnings History for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

