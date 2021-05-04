Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

