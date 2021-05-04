Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

