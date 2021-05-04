KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $467.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

