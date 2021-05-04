KeyCorp Comments on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

