Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

