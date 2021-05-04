Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.90.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

