Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.90.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
