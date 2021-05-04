Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.86

Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 401542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,077 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

