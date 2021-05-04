Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $384,150.87 and approximately $150.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

