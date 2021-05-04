Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 60.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 816,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 247,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,205. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.