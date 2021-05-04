King DAG Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,449.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $32.10 million and $23,449.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00089090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00854505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.43 or 0.09869009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044854 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars.

