Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of KC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $7,588,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,342 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

