Kinross Gold (K) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

