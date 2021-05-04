Kleros 1-Day Volume Tops $8.42 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $150.00 million and $8.42 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.72 or 0.01453031 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

