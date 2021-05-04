Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,352.0 days.
Shares of KNCAF stock remained flat at $$5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.