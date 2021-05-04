Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,352.0 days.

Shares of KNCAF stock remained flat at $$5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

