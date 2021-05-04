Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $19.99 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and $3.76 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00075610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.00893981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,744.40 or 0.10315947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00046132 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

