KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

