Kryll Hits 1-Day Volume of $477,157.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Kryll has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $477,157.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00085814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.74 or 0.00856329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.94 or 0.09865266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00101057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044762 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

