Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kubient by 38.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 179,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Kubient has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

