L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 112,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

