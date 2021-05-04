Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 18th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $944.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.