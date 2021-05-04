Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 915

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

LON:LRE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 710.50 ($9.28). 186,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,711. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 684.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.00.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

