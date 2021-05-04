Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.29. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $101.14 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

