Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $175.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

