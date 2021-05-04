Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,426. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.