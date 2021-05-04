Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LTRN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,705. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

