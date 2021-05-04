Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $13,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

