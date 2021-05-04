Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $529.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.