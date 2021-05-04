Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 4th

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.