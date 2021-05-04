LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LCII traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

