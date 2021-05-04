LCX (LCX) Market Capitalization Tops $40.94 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $40.94 million and $2.04 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

