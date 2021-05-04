Leadcoin (LDC) Achieves Market Cap of $223,571.04

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Leadcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $223,571.04 and $294.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Leadcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

