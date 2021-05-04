Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

