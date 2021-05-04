Lee M. Tillman Sells 67,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00.

Lee M. Tillman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 507,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,918,918. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.