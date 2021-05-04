Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,224 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.