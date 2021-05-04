Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.38 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

