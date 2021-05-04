Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $259.09 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.31 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

