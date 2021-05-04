Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,863 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

GD opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $192.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

