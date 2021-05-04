Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,239.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.