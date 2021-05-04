Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,034. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

