Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,034. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

