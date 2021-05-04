Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMND opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

