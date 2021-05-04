LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.30.

LendingTree stock opened at $210.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.99. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $193.27 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

