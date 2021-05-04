Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Raised by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $188,291,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

