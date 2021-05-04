Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. 3,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

