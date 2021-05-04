Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 750,238 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $67.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -83.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.