Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.48

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.48 and traded as high as C$75.00. Linamar shares last traded at C$72.29, with a volume of 163,532 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.9000009 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

