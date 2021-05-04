Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

